Dessert Lovers Must Visit This Cafe For Some Delish Savouries

Cafes

Feranoz Patisserie & Cafe

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

8-2-542/V-8, Road 7, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The desserts here are absolutely delicious. They are very affordable and they got such rich flavours in them. Their red velvet and Rosso is a must try. They also serve cold coffees and great varieties of teas as well. It has a pretty ambience, with beautiful paintings all over. Feranoz Patisserie and café is a must visit place if you are a dessert lover.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids

