The desserts here are absolutely delicious. They are very affordable and they got such rich flavours in them. Their red velvet and Rosso is a must try. They also serve cold coffees and great varieties of teas as well. It has a pretty ambience, with beautiful paintings all over. Feranoz Patisserie and café is a must visit place if you are a dessert lover.
Dessert Lovers Must Visit This Cafe For Some Delish Savouries
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Big Group, Kids
