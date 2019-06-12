Explore Bob's Bar For Authentic South Indian Food & More

Are you guys bored of going to pubs/bars to have the same old pizza's, burgers, nachos, fries and all of that? Also, are you a person who is fond of South Indian food? Then Bob's bar is just the place for you. This place is known for cheap booze and also the food is extremely reasonably priced. Bob's bar is located on 100ft road Indiranagar. They also have another branch in Koramangala. This place has got a super chilled out and easy ambience. There was no music being played on the day I visited and I was really glad about the same. It was really nice to sit and have a peaceful conversation with your friends over some great food and drinks. Coming to the food, we did try a lot and to name a few we had the Raw Banana Cutlet that was something different and tasty. Flame Grilled Prawns, Chicken Ghee Roast, Fish Tawa Naked Masala were really good. We tried a pork dish that wasn't worth it. Mysore Highway Kheema Dosa was a really good dish which we enjoyed. Jackfruit Pepper Masala with Akki (rice) roti was absolutely yummy. We tried two of their desserts. One was Bob's Royal Apple Pie with Ice cream and Spiced Pineapple Pastry. Both were delicious but the latter was really really good. We had a good dining experience here at Bob's and we will definitely go back.