Find Solace Amidst The Hustle Of Church Street At Cafe Rustico

In the lanes of the hustle and bustle of Church st., you'll find a place brimming with life serving purely vegetarian food and sheesha too. Yes, I'm talking about Cafe Rustico- enter through their teal blue door and forget all your Monday blues! To begin with, I loved their green apple mojito - a very minimal garnish that comprised of a slice of green apple too. To begin with, I had the cracking corn - masala fried American corn served on a bed of crispy fried crackling spinach. It was unique. Also, the Penne alfredo was loaded with veggies just the way you'd want! Then there were the cheese and corn nuggets which were loaded with cheese in the inside and golden brown crumb fried on the outside. To end with, I had none other than their beautiful sizzling brownie with vanilla ice cream. The staff is polite and have brightened up the atmosphere of the place.