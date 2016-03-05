Fine Dine Restaurants That You Never Knew Home Delivered

img-gallery-featured

Love a fancy meal but hate putting on your fancy pants to head out to a spiffy restaurant? Or do you think a heavenly meal is the only thing that can save you on a lousy work day? If yes, you’ll be happy to know that now you can get your nearest fine-dine restaurant in the city, to deliver decadent meals right to your doorstep, without having to follow the formal dress code. It’s time to tuck into a gourmet feast, but right here, in the comfort of your home.

LBB’s loving

Shiro

Readers’ vote

Mamagoto

Shiro

Our recommended pick would be those delicious bento boxes {available in vegetarian, chicken and sushi versions}. Apart from this, you can dial up platters of dim sums, stir fries, noodles and rice. Want more details on those bento boxes? Read more here.

Delivery Area: MG Road and surrounding areas.

You can order here.

Fine Dining

Shiro

4.3

UB City Mall, 2nd Floor, Vittal Mallya Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Mamagoto

If you think a Chinese meal can brighten up your day, then, scout for Mamagoto’s home delivery options. Hot bowls of soup, spicy satays and grills, noodles, meals-in-a-bowl, and sides dressed in sauces are on offer.

Delivery Area: Indiranagar and surrounding areas.

You can order here.

Casual Dining

Mamagoto

4.2

949, Ground Floor, 12th Main Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Cafe Mangii

Craving gourmet Italian while huddled in that cubicle or being just a couch potato? Cafe Mangii might just have the answer. Take your pick from gnocchi, pastas, thin crust pizzas, and meaty steaks, and add a slice of decadence to your mundane routine.

Delivery Area: MG Road and surrounding areas.

You can order here.

Casual Dining

Cafe Mangii

4.0

UB City, 204-A, Comet Block, Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Bootlegger

Having a booze-filled evening at home? Then, Bootlegger’s offerings will prove to be worthy accompaniments, we think. If you are feeling peckish there’s Jalapeno Cheese Bites, Chilli Pork, Bacon Wrapped Sausages and a whole lot of other nibbles. If you’d rather eat a full-blown meal then try the cheesy pizzas, steaks and burgers to help you pile on those precious calories.

Delivery Area: MG Road and surrounding areas.

You can order here.

Pubs

Bootlegger

4.1

36, Vittal Mallya Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Royal Orchid Central

This star hotel’s offerings are truly fit for a royal feast. You’ll find everything from risotto and sandwiches to biryanis, meal boxes and bakes on the menu. To wash it all down, there are cold coffees, juices, and shakes as well.

Delivery Area: MG Road and surrounding areas.

You can order here.

Hotels

Royal Orchid Central

4.0

47/1, Manipal Centre, Dickenson Road, Sivanchetti Gardens, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Chinita

Add a dash of Mexicana to your mealtime with picks from this popular restaurant. We recommend that you try that Braised Pork Tacos, the Chinita Salad, and their fiery Chocolate Chilli Cake. If you’d like the lowdown on what to eat here, just refer to this review.

Delivery Area: Indiranagar and surrounding areas

Contact: +91 9686551896

You can order here.

Casual Dining

Chinita Real Mexican Food

4.3

218, Near BDA Complex, Indiranagar Double Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Punjab Grill

Punjabi specialities, with generous doses of makhan, can make your tummy very happy. So, get click-happy and order up helpings of shorbas, kababs, pulaos and ghee-filled curries from this plush restaurant.

Delivery Area: Koramangala and surrounding areas

You can order here.

Casual Dining

Punjab Grill

4.0

SJR Primus, Ground Floor, 1, Opp. Forum Mall, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default