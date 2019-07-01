Fine Dine With Fam Or Bae At These Restaurants In Koramangala

img-gallery-featured

Koramangala is a hot spot that is dotted with watering holes, restaurants and cafes. Every few months, you will see the landscape changing and new eateries replace old ones. There are a few restaurants that have been around for a while and are great for celebrations and dates. Bookmark this recommendation to know which are some of the best fine dining restaurants in the area.

Chianti

Each meal at Chianti starts with DIY bruschetta. We suggest having the antipasti -- the Crostini Con Carne with parma ham, chicken and pesto on crusty bread. The Fritta which is batter fried mozzarella is delicious. Be sure to try the wine with their food to get the wholesome fine dining experience.

Casual Dining

Chianti

4.4

12, 17th Main, 1st Cross Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Toscano

While the restaurant might be located in a mall like Forum, the aesthetics of the place will make you forget you’re in one. Beef Carpaccio, Tiger Prawns, Rosemary Crusted Indian Farmhouse Lamb Chops and Spiced Bread Pudding are all recommended here. The thin crust pizzas are a great choice as well.

Casual Dining

Toscano

4.3

Forum Mall, 2nd Floor, Hosur Road, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

By The Blue - Grand Mercure Bangalore

This cosy pool-side dining is great for authentic Indian food and grills. We recommend watermelon juice or lassi. The Salmon Tandoori, Creamy Brocolli, Norwegian Steak, Jumbo prawns and Paneer Lababdar are amazing. Costing between INR 1,000 and 3,000, we think this is a great spot for celebrations.

Casual Dining

By The Blue - Grand Mercure

Grand Mercure, 12th Main Road, 3rd Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Asia Kitchen By Mainland China

Asia Kitchen brings to you flavours of the entire South East Asia without burning a hole in your pocket. Their bar makes some interesting cocktails. The Dynamite Tofu, Su Mai and Lemongrass Fried Rice are our go to here. The Sichuan Mary is a Bloody Mary with orange juice. 

Casual Dining

Asia Kitchen By Mainland China

4.2

136, Ground Floor, 1st Cross Road, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Hanoi - Vietnamese Cuisine

With wooden flooring and minimalist aesthetic, the menu has classics such as the Pho and the Bun Cha. Try the Vietnamese coffee and hot pot. Veg rice rolls, lemongrass flavoured grilled chicken, Vietnamese curry with jasmine rice are great here. Try the food with red wine and end the meal on a good note with Fig Kem (homemade ice-cream).

Casual Dining

Hanoi - Vietnamese Cuisine

4.2

7, Ground Floor, 80 Feet Road, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default