Koramangala is a hot spot that is dotted with watering holes, restaurants and cafes. Every few months, you will see the landscape changing and new eateries replace old ones. There are a few restaurants that have been around for a while and are great for celebrations and dates. Bookmark this recommendation to know which are some of the best fine dining restaurants in the area.
Fine Dine With Fam Or Bae At These Restaurants In Koramangala
Chianti
Each meal at Chianti starts with DIY bruschetta. We suggest having the antipasti -- the Crostini Con Carne with parma ham, chicken and pesto on crusty bread. The Fritta which is batter fried mozzarella is delicious. Be sure to try the wine with their food to get the wholesome fine dining experience.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Toscano
While the restaurant might be located in a mall like Forum, the aesthetics of the place will make you forget you’re in one. Beef Carpaccio, Tiger Prawns, Rosemary Crusted Indian Farmhouse Lamb Chops and Spiced Bread Pudding are all recommended here. The thin crust pizzas are a great choice as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
By The Blue - Grand Mercure Bangalore
This cosy pool-side dining is great for authentic Indian food and grills. We recommend watermelon juice or lassi. The Salmon Tandoori, Creamy Brocolli, Norwegian Steak, Jumbo prawns and Paneer Lababdar are amazing. Costing between INR 1,000 and 3,000, we think this is a great spot for celebrations.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Asia Kitchen By Mainland China
Asia Kitchen brings to you flavours of the entire South East Asia without burning a hole in your pocket. Their bar makes some interesting cocktails. The Dynamite Tofu, Su Mai and Lemongrass Fried Rice are our go to here. The Sichuan Mary is a Bloody Mary with orange juice.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Hanoi - Vietnamese Cuisine
With wooden flooring and minimalist aesthetic, the menu has classics such as the Pho and the Bun Cha. Try the Vietnamese coffee and hot pot. Veg rice rolls, lemongrass flavoured grilled chicken, Vietnamese curry with jasmine rice are great here. Try the food with red wine and end the meal on a good note with Fig Kem (homemade ice-cream).
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
