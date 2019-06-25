This Quaint Cafe Offers Amazing Italian Food Along With Pretty Desserts

Via Milano offers you an amazing Italian cuisine. I simply love their ambience and the whole vibe of the place is very quaint. The blue and white theme is very appealing to the eyes. Now coming to the food, I love their pasta and even though I prefer white sauce they nailed the red sauce pasta as well. But the highlight of my meal was the desserts! They're just perfect and trust me when I say this because I don't even have a sweet tooth. I tried three of the desserts, namely: - Panna Cotta, which was a vanilla flavoured Panna Cotta with strawberry sauce and fresh fruit coulis. It was my first time trying a Panna Cotta and I loved it. - Chocolate Lasagna, which was a three-layer pastry of white, milk and dark chocolate. I highly recommend you to try it! - Almond Semifreddo, which was a caramelized almond nougat with chocolate sauce and was absolutely delicious! The desserts were simply stellar and I'd go back just for the desserts. This place serves really good food and I recommend you guys to try it ASAP!