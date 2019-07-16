One Of The Finest Place For South India Breakfast In Malleswaram

Veena Stores is one of the finest places for the South Indian Breakfast in Malleswaram. They have a minimal menu, which includes Idli, Vada, Kharabath, Kesribath, Khara Pongal, Sweet Pongal, Shavigebath, Bisi Bele Bath, Puliyogare and Coffee Tea also. The food that is served is very fresh and tasty. They don't have Sambar, they serve only with chutney. Their Vada will be so crispy and all the other food items would be so yummy. P.S.They don't have Dosas.