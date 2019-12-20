I love the strawberry-guava fizz it up. It's the best summer cooler. The Oreo shake is heavenly and the triple cooked fries are served with variety of dips! There is place to keep your pets also! The interiors are lovely and has a wonderful ambience! Must visit place - so keep it on your list!
Teal Door Cafe Has Awesome Food, Ambience, And Is Even Pet-Friendly
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
It's the best already!
What's My Pro Tip?
Have enough time on your watch, cause once you are in hard to leave the little place!
Anything Else?
Parking is easily available in nearby lanes!
