Reconnect With Yourself Through Nature At This Ashram Less Than 30km Away

Fireflies Ashram is an inter-cultural centre located just off Kanakpura road. Mostly known for the music festival that unfortunately stopped after its 2013 edition, the ashram is the brainchild of an avid writer and activist, Siddhartha. You can find some of his work among the amazing stone-carvings and sculptures scattered around this oh-so-green space. The many cosy nooks around campus are perfect for reading a book while sipping on a nice cup of chai. If you want to lay low and take some time to yourself, meditate on the rocks by the lakeside Banyan tree and just take in the sounds of nature.

While you can enjoy the environment for free, they’ve got accommodation ( INR 1,100 upwards) in the form earthy cottages with large wooden pillars and open spaces. You can either share a room with another ashram dweller or get your own if you’re looking for alone time. The large dining halls are perfect for interacting with the people — so feel free to swap stories and life lessons if you like. You might even bump into Siddhartha there and spark up a conversation. They’ll even prepare special organic food to suit your whims and fancies. For food arrangements, it’s best you inform the ashram staff about your preferences a day in advance. For non-vegetarian food though, you get to pick your choice of meat if you go with a group of ten or more. So carry your book, art supplies and/or guitar and head to Fireflies ashram for that much deserved break.