Do Not Miss The Delicious Chaap & Other North Indian Dishes At This Newbie In Indiranagar!

From Delhi to Bangalore, Punjabi Chaap Corner gives you the perfect north indian cuisine on one platter. Yess, they have finally opened their branch in Namma Bengaluru and what's better than opening it in Indiranagar. One happening place right ? For all your chaap cravings this is a one stop shop. Their food tastes amazing and some of the recommendations would be malai chaap, Chatpata chaap, pulao, gulab jamun and their beautiful chaap gravy options . The ambience is minimalistic and simple, the food is served hot and fresh. The staff is super friendly and courteous. This place has my heart for all the north indian food cravings I have. Their malai chaap is out of the world creamy and juicy . This place for mock meat is one option you should keep, must visit when in Indiranagar!