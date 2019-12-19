SLAY coffee, has brought in a broad range of gourmet Coffee to your desk/doorstep! It's delivered hot or cold, as you order it - especially because of their special packaging which has a temperature control casing. They use freshly ground AA beans for their coffee. Interestingly this is the first brand I came across in Bangalore that also serves vegan coffee - they use almond milk here. They also have some American coffees which they serve in India. One of them is 'Death Wish' - which is known to be the strongest coffee in the whole damn world! Don't believe me? Google it. 😁
First Time In Bangalore - Gourmet Coffee Delivered At Your Doorstep!
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Prices - it's not extremely costly if you're a huge coffee lover but someone who drinks coffee just for passing through the day and not a gourmet fan might find this slightly pricey.
Under ₹500
Family
