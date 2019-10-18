New In Town? Here's Five Communities That Will Make You Feel Like A Bangalorean

West Block Blues is the community of loyal fans of the popular Bangalore Football Club. Named after the stand they occupy at Kanteerva stadium, you’ll see them cheering on the team. Trust us when we say the vibe and energy catching the match live is really something else. Get high on spirits at Arbor Brewing Company and then head on to the stadium to catch the boys in blue in action as you chant along -- Ohwhen the Blues go marching in….

