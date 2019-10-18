If you’re new to the city and want to become part of communities that make you feel like a Bangalorean, we’ve got you sorted. From craft beer tastings to Bangalore Football Club matches, these communities we’ve listed will make sure your homesickness and also get you some like-minded friends that you can call family..we sure do!
New In Town? Here's Five Communities That Will Make You Feel Like A Bangalorean
If you’re new to the city and want to become part of communities that make you feel like a Bangalorean, we’ve got you sorted. From craft beer tastings to Bangalore Football Club matches, these communities we’ve listed will make sure your homesickness and also get you some like-minded friends that you can call family..we sure do!
West Block Blues
West Block Blues is the community of loyal fans of the popular Bangalore Football Club. Named after the stand they occupy at Kanteerva stadium, you’ll see them cheering on the team. Trust us when we say the vibe and energy catching the match live is really something else. Get high on spirits at Arbor Brewing Company and then head on to the stadium to catch the boys in blue in action as you chant along -- Ohwhen the Blues go marching in….
That Extra Step
Shubha and Harihara, along with their mentor Abhay started That Extra Step as a medium to build communities. With the aim to get people from behind their phones to in front of real faces and people, the trio has collaborated with many initiatives to host community-based events and activities. From throwing game nights with Kavade (a traditional games collective) to storytelling sessions with Shylaja Sampath, they are a fresh of breath air amidst mainstream parties over weekends.
Craft & Co.
Bangalore is the city of microbreweries, so what better way to make friends than with the clinking of beers. Started by a beer enthusiast and consultant Beerabet aka Akash Hirebet, Craft & Co. is a community that shares interesting tidbits about the beers in the city along with events that revolve around beer. So in case, you’re interested in getting your spirits high, join this Facebook group.
OpenOut
What started out as an offbeat way to explore the city and make new friends has now become a full-fledged community of food enthusiasts and lovers. Different people offer to host dinners and lunches at their homes with the intent of being around like-minded people. Focused on being people-centric more than emphasising on food, this group will literally make you feel at home. Sharing passions and opening doors to new peeps is what the community thrives on.
LBB Insiders
A community of loyalists who use the LBB app regularly to write about places that they’ve checked out, Insiders are people who get to attend fun events like tastings and masterclasses all for free! If you’re looking to score free giveaways and get featured on our social media, sign up to become friends with some incredible people and also..to hang with the peeps who run LBB Bangalore!
Comments (0)