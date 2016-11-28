Life has changed dramatically for all of us. Only a decade ago things were completely different. Looking at a computer screen to buy a product? No thank you! Today though, thanks to the internet crazed-world, everything is home delivered and has propelled us to live life on the go. And with the current demonetisation and everyone facing a serious cash crunch, here are five online memberships that we think you should definitely sign-up, which will not only save time but also make life easier.
Five Must-Have Online Memberships If You Live Life On-The-Go!
Spruce Shave Club
You wake up one morning to get ready for a meeting, only to find that you are out of a razor. It has happened to all of us. Enter spruce shave club, an online memberships club that allows members to receive men’s shaving kits regularly. With razors and blades {American made quality}, herbal shaving gels and post shave balm, spruce shave club takes care of all your grooming needs. Their unique subscription model helps you customise your own box that gets delivered at regular intervals right to your home. And the cost? Significantly less than other competing products in the market. Check out the memberships and sign-up now at their website here.
Moja Club
Let us just go ahead and put it out there. We love socks. In all their colours and types, we love them. And if you are someone like us, The Moja Club is something that you should definitely check out. It’s an online sock subscription club where you will find the quirkiest designs. At INR 399 a month, they deliver one pair of socks right to your home. Check them out here.
Darveys
Darveys is an online marketplace that offers a wide selection of luxury products at hugely discounted price. So, whether you are looking to buy Burberry polo t-shirts or Salvatore Ferragamo accessories, Darveys works with over 300 luxury boutiques worldwide and delivers those products to you. You can join Darveys at the initial cost of INR 1,000. Check out their website here.
Gymer
How many times have you signed-up for a gym membership only to visit the place once or twice? Trust us, it’s the story of our lives. Well, enter Gymer. Understanding that every individual has different motivations, it works on pay-as-you-go model. It works on web and app that allows users to book workout sessions at a gym. Just pick the closest center, book a session for whenever you are free and get closer to getting fit. Check out Gymer here.
Raw Pressery
It is important that you compliment your daily workout with some good diet. So, Raw Pressery, makers of cold pressed juices take the love to fitness enthusiast to a new level by delivering bundles of juices every month. You can customize the various flavours you need in a month, and start as low as INR 2,100 per month. Check out the subscription options of raw presser here.
Do you know of any other online memberships that others should subscribe to? Tell us!
This story is in partnership with Spruce Club.
