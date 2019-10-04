The LBB team is mostly made up of women and we fully understand what it’s like to have a variety of accessories, clothes and shoes for an evening out with friends, a date with bae or even a glamorous party. Especially when you don’t have the time to head out and shop from a store, check out the shop section on LBB and buy some gorgeous products from the comfort of your laptop!
We Absolutely Love These 5 Products On Shop On LBB!
Floral Printed Ruffle Neck Top
Pretty and feminine, this black floral printed top from RDKL-U is a great addition to your wardrobe and works for both workwear - think paired with a pair of black formal pants or with your fave denims for a casual weekend look. We love the ruffle detailing on the neck. As an added bonus, it is available in sizes upto 5XL.
Comfy Netflix and Chill Socks
Who doesn't love a good pair of quirky socks to keep those toes all snug and comfy? This pair from sock brand Soxy Toes is about as millennial as you can get, and make for a fun tongue-in-cheek addition to your wardrobe.
Handpainted Gold Leaf Juttis
If you're looking to forgo the heels this festive season, we suggest you check out these pretty, hand-painted juthis from Chokhaa. In a bright, bold red, these are hand-painted with a leaf detailing which adds a festive flash of gold to the shoes. Pair with your fave fusion outfit for a boho vibe.
Frida Kahlo Printed Clutch
If you love all things arty, then you'll love this cute clutch from Artklim. Their collection of hand-painted clutches are structured and come with a detachable chains. This clutch with a Frida Kahlo portrait is super funky and pairs well with a boho dress or even simple denims.
Boho Stone Embellished Necklace
Love statement pieces? This gorgeous necklace embellished with semi-precious stones and wire detailing adds the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. We also love that this brand, Meera Stone, is available solely on LBB!
Comments (0)