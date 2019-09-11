Five Men's Shoes That We Absolutely Love And Can Be Found On LBB!

img-gallery-featured

Calling all men! If you’re wondering where to get your sneakers and formal shoes from, and don’t have the time to go out shopping -- just check the LBB app. From faux leather casual shoes and black sneakers to slip-ons, just choose your size and preference by clicking on your favourite choice. From the comfort of your couch and laptop (or phone) , find some awesome shoes!

Lace Tie-Up Detail faux Leather Casual Shoes

The casual shoes by Aber & Q are absolutely stunning. A lace tie-up faux leather casual shoes, they only cost INR 1,599 and look great for an evening out with friends or even to brunch when paired with even jeans and a light coloured shirt. Also available in navy, this pair of solid blue shoes comes in synthetic material making it sturdy.

Glossy Lace Tie-Up Detail Casual Shoes

If you’re looking for something a little fancy, check out the glossy lace tie up shoes by Aber & Q. If you’re heading out for a birthday party or date, be sure to match these with checkered shirts and dark coloured solid pants. Costing INR 1,599, these are also available in brown which are great for a night out partying.

Mesh Lace Up Vegan Black Sneakers

For you sneakerheads, be sure to check out these shoes. Totally sleek and jet black, the brand Monkstory is an anti-cruelty animal friendly footwear and accessories brand. If you’re heading out to a music gig or even to a meeting, these shoes will definitely create a statement. Costing INR 2,090 these are easy to maintain as they just need to be cleaned with a dry cloth.

Embroidered Vegan Blue Slip-Ons

Monkstory has embroidered slip-on shoes which are great for traditional events where you can pair it with kurta and pyjama sets. These will also look great with a three piece suit at a wedding. Costing INR 2,090 we think these are a steal at the price.

Braided Detail Tan Cap Toe Vegan Oxfords

These shoes by Monkstory are gorgeous and are brown with shades of black, the braided pattern gives it a very nice look along with the lace. A glossy look, the material used is actually completely vegan (so you can feel good about how you look and what you wear). Costing INR 2,990 we think this would make a great addition to your wardrobe. 


