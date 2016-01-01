Three Places To Try The Flat White Coffee Trend

A cross between a latte and a cappuccino, the Flat White is the newest coffee wave to hit B- town. Considered to be hipster coffee {aren’t the hipsters dead though?}, this fuss-free brew without the trappings of over sweet, additional flavours, no extra froth on top and minus the camouflage of mountains of whipped cream, turned out to be last year’s formidable caffeine drink. The Flat White’s origins are believed to be in New Zealand and Australia {a popular way of drinking coffee there}. And looks like it’s here to stay for sometime. We tell you where to jump in on the bandwagon to score the Flat White in town.