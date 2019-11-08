Beer, Food & Chill: This Brewery In Kalyan Nagar Is Goals!

Float Brewery is one heck of an amazing Brewery that is located in Kalyan Nagar. This place is normally my hanging out spot over the weekends and i gotta tell you the food is absolutely great to look and also to taste as well. I loved their ambience as I have been here on the day time and the night time and both do incredible justice to one another. The vibes of the place is amazingly all put together. I guess that's why I keep coming back here so much and has become my regular"adda' as they call it. The lights, seating options and the aesthetics of the place are totally impressive especially the view from their rooftop in the nightlife. Excellent service is what I have always been showered with here. Staff Behaviour is active, friendly and welcome and this place is completely behind customer satisfaction. Food, as mentioned above, was amazing, really good taste and presentation. Lovely plating, food lovers must visit. I think the same goes for their drinks even, they have unique cocktails/mocktails and shakes. They have 4 different Beer's available here which are: 1) Bavarian Hefeweizen 2) Triple Wit IPA 3) Belgian Wit 4) Marzen Munich Lager Do check them out if you're a beer lover. That's it for my experience and thoughts about the place, do check it out all you Kalyan Nagar/Kammanahalli/Banaswadi and Hennur Folks or anyone who is reading this beacuse it's a must-visit place.