Folks, This Celebrity Trusted Ergonomic Footwear Brand Is Now Available In India!

From Oprah Winfrey to Aishwarya Rai, the brand ‘FitFlop' has been spotted on countless celebrities around the globe. Don’t confuse it with the regular flip flops that are cheap and mostly uncomfortable; ‘FitFlop’ is a decade old brand founded by Biomechanical engineers with a claim to fame for footwear that offers extreme comfort and excellent support for people who walk a lot. This brand is known for an extremely comfortable yet trendy line of footwear for both women and men. The midsole is designed such that it optimises pressure diffusion and body alignment. 'FitFlop' has a dedicated R&D centre that focuses on biomechanics for producing the best footwear for human feet! Now who would have thought about so much science behind those comfy flip flops 😉 So if you wish to test this theory yourself, order one pair for yourself and you'll become a fan. May we recommend the Microwobbleboard midsole sandals that were the first product introduced by this pioneer brand more than a decade ago. Extremely comfortable, with a triple shock-absorbing technology, these sandals will become your 'go-to shoes' for everything. Worried how the designs look? Well, don't be, 'FitFlop' designs shoes you will both look and feel good, all day every day. Don't believe us?? Well, see for yourself! 😉 We love the beaded and Blingy sandals for women and the leather toe thongs for men. Besides the sandals, you can also choose Uberknit sneakers that are quite the trend. There is a range of options for both men and women available online. Choose as per your style and walk on 'em shoes. Currently, all styles available online on urbanshore. in and across a few select stores in metros, do check their website for the deets. With festival and holiday season just around the corner, invest in good shoes so you can party or explore as much as you wish without getting those sore feet again 😉