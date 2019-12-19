Fond Of Organic Food? Head To This New Outlet From Pioneer Vendor!

A new outlet with its roots from Mandya district and great supplies of all organically grown items in the market store. The store is a boon for farmers who practice agriculture and sell A2 milk as this store gathers directly from them and sells it at amazing prices with an assortment of other options like cosmetics, millets, rice and personal care items. The store has an organic cafe on the 1st floor which sells all healthy juices, sandwiches, coffee and pizzas. Another notable addition in this store - get your cold pressed oils here freshly prepared, in old village way without the hassles of looking at the packed date. All in all - a great place to start off your organic life journey.