Head Out For Great Food And Ambiance To This Place!

Bars

Bombay Adda

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Z1 Construction Building, 5th Floor, 6, 20th Main Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Their amazing and quirky decor stole my heart. Bombay Adda is a perfect place for Instagrammers to get the perfect shot with the quirkiest backdrop. They have checkered black and white floor tiles at the terrace part which reminds me of "Blair Waldorfs penthouse from Gossip Girl".

What Could Be Better?

The food varieties and quantity can be increased and the hospitality if improved can be the best place to hangout, be it during daytime or night.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1000 - ₹3000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

