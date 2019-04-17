Food And Drinks The Best Combo!

Pubs

Tippler

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

276, Above Girias Showroom, 100 Feet Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Tippler is an open terrace bar & restaurant with amazing food, the price was reasonable, but they can be little good with service they are very slow, we have to keep on calling then for the order and they take a lot of time, everything was well prepared. Its a cool and relaxing place.

What Could Be Better?

Service

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

