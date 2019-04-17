Tippler is an open terrace bar & restaurant with amazing food, the price was reasonable, but they can be little good with service they are very slow, we have to keep on calling then for the order and they take a lot of time, everything was well prepared. Its a cool and relaxing place.
Food And Drinks The Best Combo!
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Nearest Metro Station: Indiranagar
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Service
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
