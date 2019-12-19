Bon Santé is a restaurant with an old world feel and it is best known for it’s cheap beer prices. The restaurant has a loyal clientele which mainly consists of old Bangaloreans. Their extensive food and beverage menu is also impressive.
Bon Santé, Resthouse Road's Hidden Gem For Beer At Awesome Prices
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
Foodies will love this place and so will students because of its pocket- friendly prices.
What Is The Ambience Like?
This restaurant has an old world feel because of where it is situated and because of it’s lovely retro music. Even though it might seem like a calm place to be during the day, it’s usually bustling with activity in the later hours of the day.
Must Eat
Beer and sizzlers, especially the Oriental Sizzler
How Was My Experience?
A chill beer followed by a hot sizzler is so appealing at this old school spot. The feeling one gets from their retro music and their glass fountain is comforting for those who miss what this city was.
#LBBTip
Can get slightly crowded later in the day, so reservations are recommended for then.
