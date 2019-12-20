Sit On Your Couch And Let This Nifty Food Delivery App Bring Gourmet Food Right To You

We can’t tell you how many fights the LBB Crew has had over where to order lunch from. There has never been a unanimous vote for this in our entire existence. So you can image how thankful we were when we learnt of Entrée, a premium food-delivery service which was started by a team of foodies and restaurateurs. Currently, since their base is CBD, there’s gourmet restaurants including Sunny’s, SodaBottleOpenerWala, Sriracha, Nandos and Toscano.

If you’re craving some good Asian food, fear not, sushi, maki, noodles and dim sum from the likes of Shiro, Misu and Harima are also available to order from. Oh, you’re looking for Indian soul food? Be it Kerala Beef Fry, Donne Biryani, Haleem Samosas or some good old Highway Pandi Curry, check out The Permit Room’s menu and order away!

What we really like is that they have the entire menu to choose from, and not a paltry section of the quick-fixes.