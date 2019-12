Spice up your lunchtime with a gourmet meal from Chef Kraft. Patrons love this service because of the quality of ingredients they use and the flavours are always spot on. If you are at your desk, go with their ready to eat meals. Their salads are stellar and come packed with all kinds of flavours. You can also choose from options like Nasi Goreng, Chicken Stews, Thai Curries, and Sushi. However, if you are at home and are in the mood to whip up a quick meal, then, their recipe kits will come in handy. Laksas, roast chicken, and pizzas are on offer here.