With Attractive Ambience & Sumptuous Food, Be Sure To Check Out This Place

SALUT gastropub: The ambience of this pub is just awesome😍 they have a rooftop ambience, the vertical garden concept is so good, the utensils kept on the tables are nice and everyone is attracted to their ambience, they have friendly staff but too slow in serving the food. The variety of food is good, the taste is mouthwatering 😋 and the presentation is also attractive. The drinks also are equally good and the cost here is reasonable. Must try their pani puri variety, mushrooms with cheese, panner was so soft and yummy their marination was perfect, pizza was also good, grilled chicken strips tasted good even their veg platter had all variety (like french fries, potato veggies, rings and so) everything tasted good and perfect to have with drinks.