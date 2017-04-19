Chettinad Chicken Or Pandi Curry: 10 Places In South India Food Lovers Have To Visit

Served at homestays and at big and small restaurants around the Coorg region, the food of the Kodavas is a celebration of local produce and made special with ingredients unique to the region. Take for example the famed Pandi Curry, the richly spiced dish is taken to another level with the pungency of the sour kachampuli fruit. Similarly, raw jackfruit, pumpkins, wild mushrooms and bamboo shoots feature regularly on dinner plates. Pair any or all of these with their thin-as-air akki rotis, fluffy string hoppers, or kadumbuttu {soft, rice dumplings) and you’ll have a memorable meal.

#LBB Tip: If you are travelling to the nearby town of Bylakuppe, that is home to one of the largest Tibetan settlements, do try the food establishments around the Namdroling Monastery {the main tourist attraction in town}. The small shops serve up steamed, beef momos that melt in your mouth, rich broths and a range of fried rice and noodle dishes that you are sure to lap up.

Distance from Bangalore: 243 kms {approx.}

Driving Time: 5 hours {approx.}