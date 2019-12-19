Head To SLV Restaurant IN JP Nagar For Their Idlis, Dosas and Great Filter Coffee

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

SLV Restaurant

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

17, Near Ragigudda Temple, 8th Main, 3rd Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Shortcut

An Udupi-style vegetarian restaurant that serves quality, fresh and reasonably-priced food. Tasty dosas, fluffy idlis and amazing filter coffee are some of the best takeaways, which make it a must visit place if one is around Ragigudda Temple vicinity in JP Nagar {Phase-III}.

Who is It For?

Vegetarians, snack lovers, office-goers, students and bachelors.

What Is The Ambience Like?

Seating is on the first floor but it’s the stand-up and eat concept in the ground floor that’s a massive hit with both the classes and masses alike.

Must Eat

Filter coffee, Rava Idli, Masala Dosa, and Set Dosa are a must try

How Was My Experience?

Humble and friendly staff, quick service, a reasonably-priced menu, fresh and quality food make your overall experience an awesome one.

#LBBTip

Parking could be a bit of a challenge as SLV is right on the main road {en route to Delma Circle from Raj Kumar Circle}. Seating could demand a little waiting during peak hours and weekends alike.

Fast Food Restaurants

SLV Restaurant

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
₹ ₹ ₹ 

17, Near Ragigudda Temple, 8th Main, 3rd Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default