Head To SLV Restaurant IN JP Nagar For Their Idlis, Dosas and Great Filter Coffee

An Udupi-style vegetarian restaurant that serves quality, fresh and reasonably-priced food. Tasty dosas, fluffy idlis and amazing filter coffee are some of the best takeaways, which make it a must visit place if one is around Ragigudda Temple vicinity in JP Nagar {Phase-III}.
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
Shortcut
Who is It For?
Vegetarians, snack lovers, office-goers, students and bachelors.
What Is The Ambience Like?
Seating is on the first floor but it’s the stand-up and eat concept in the ground floor that’s a massive hit with both the classes and masses alike.
Must Eat
Filter coffee, Rava Idli, Masala Dosa, and Set Dosa are a must try
How Was My Experience?
Humble and friendly staff, quick service, a reasonably-priced menu, fresh and quality food make your overall experience an awesome one.
#LBBTip
Parking could be a bit of a challenge as SLV is right on the main road {en route to Delma Circle from Raj Kumar Circle}. Seating could demand a little waiting during peak hours and weekends alike.
