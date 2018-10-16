Savour Delectable Food & Read A Book At This Ulsoor Cafe

Coffee Shop

Marzipan Cafe & Bakery

Ulsoor, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

22, Ulsoor Road, Ulsoor, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Marzipan Cafe & Bakery on Ulsoor Road has a great ambience and is known for serving delicious food. Apart from the regular pasta, sandwiches, salads, desserts, and more, they also have a Greek collection section which includes Greek salad, Tyropita, and more. PS - They have a collection of good books.

What Could Be Better?

The quantity of the pasta.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

Marzipan Cafe & Bakery

Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru
3.9

8, Bowring Hospital Road, Tasker Town, Sampangi Rama Nagar, Bengaluru

