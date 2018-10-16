Marzipan Cafe & Bakery on Ulsoor Road has a great ambience and is known for serving delicious food. Apart from the regular pasta, sandwiches, salads, desserts, and more, they also have a Greek collection section which includes Greek salad, Tyropita, and more. PS - They have a collection of good books.
Savour Delectable Food & Read A Book At This Ulsoor Cafe
Coffee Shop
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Trinity
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The quantity of the pasta.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae
