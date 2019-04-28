Biergarten Brewery & Kitchen has a great outdoor experience with very welcoming and friendly staff and amazingly quick service. moreover the food was delicious. As it is a brewery, the beer was served with really nice starters. Guys it's worth visiting and hang out with friends or family.
Biergarten Brewery: Beer Makes Everything Better
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
