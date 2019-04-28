Biergarten Brewery: Beer Makes Everything Better

Biergarten

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

4th B Cross Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Biergarten Brewery & Kitchen has a great outdoor experience with very welcoming and friendly staff and amazingly quick service. moreover the food was delicious. As it is a brewery, the beer was served with really nice starters. Guys it's worth visiting and hang out with friends or family.

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Big Group, Bae

