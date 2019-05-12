Head To This Place For Some Flavoursome Burmese Experience

Burma Burma's food is one to die for. All the flavours are so clean and different. Their crispy lotus stem is just too delicious and so is their Khaowsuey. Served with lemon wedges, in house dried chilli powder, roasted peanuts, green onions, and fried onions and garlic, the Khaowsuey is a must order for all. Loved their Smokey Avocado ice cream as well which was so creamy and smooth. The ambience in itself is quite comforting and cozy. Their service is top notch with the staff so very helpful. They would explain all the dishes before serving it to us. Be it a vegetarian or non-vegetarian, you must visit this place at least once. Went on a weekday for dinner, and it was pretty much full even then, so would suggest that you book a table before visiting.