Pot O Noodles serves flavours of authentic Chinese with really nice portion sizes. Most of the dishes are authentic. Especially loved the Khaowsuey. It had great flavours with fried onions, garlic, coriander, peanuts and fried noodles. Even The Sweet and Spicy Chicken was amazing too, as it was perfectly crispy fried. Overall, a great experience having Chinese cuisine and would go back to this place ASAP.
Pot O Noodles Is Worth A Shot For Pan-Asian Experience
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Ambience could be a little more bright and they should try and keep it open continuously without a break (they close between 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM)
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)