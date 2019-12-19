Pot O Noodles Is Worth A Shot For Pan-Asian Experience

Casual Dining

Pot O Noodles

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

618, 80 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Pot O Noodles serves flavours of authentic Chinese with really nice portion sizes. Most of the dishes are authentic. Especially loved the Khaowsuey. It had great flavours with fried onions, garlic, coriander, peanuts and fried noodles. Even The Sweet and Spicy Chicken was amazing too, as it was perfectly crispy fried. Overall, a great experience having Chinese cuisine and would go back to this place ASAP.

What Could Be Better?

Ambience could be a little more bright and they should try and keep it open continuously without a break (they close between 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM)

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

