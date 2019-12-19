Pot O Noodles Is Worth A Shot For Pan-Asian Experience

Pot O Noodles serves flavours of authentic Chinese with really nice portion sizes. Most of the dishes are authentic. Especially loved the Khaowsuey. It had great flavours with fried onions, garlic, coriander, peanuts and fried noodles. Even The Sweet and Spicy Chicken was amazing too, as it was perfectly crispy fried. Overall, a great experience having Chinese cuisine and would go back to this place ASAP.