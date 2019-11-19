Chai Galli's Speciality Is Tea & Amazing Quick Bites, Check It Out Now!

Chai Galli is a small outlet in 5th Block, Koramangala which serves pure vegetarian dishes. As the name suggests, their speciality is tea and the snacks associated with it. The place is very dimly lit, with small yellow lights all around. The seating arrangement is simple and adequate. The whole ambience suffices for the outlet but it can surely be better. Coming to the food and drinks, most of the dishes tasted good but nothing great or different. The ginger tea and "Bulldozed" drink were quite great, but nothing else was that exceptional. Furthermore, Broccoli Pasta was very good as well. Finally, the service was quite good. The staff members were available all the time and made sure that we are served well. They were very courteous and nice. Overall, it's a good place to spend some time, sipping tea and binging on snacks with your loved ones!