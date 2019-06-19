Variar Bakery: A Good Old Bakery Which Makes The Best Butter Biscuits & Cookies

Legendary eateries have always been a charm to mamma Bengaluru. From the CTRs to the Vidyarthi Bhavans, a lot of these famous eateries have sailed through the years and have managed to preserve their magic over generations. One such famous eateries are Varier & Sons. Started in 1955, O.G Variar Bakery is one of the oldest bakeries in Bangalore. From their cookies to cupcakes and puffs, every single item here will make you fall in love with their magic foods again and again. They have two branches; one in Rajajinagar and one in the west of chord road. The items here sell in minutes. One should be lucky to get their favourite stuff. This is one of the first places in Bengaluru to have a separate counter for ladies queue. Must have: Butter cookies, milk biscuits, fruit biscuits.