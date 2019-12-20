Sunil's Is Our Go-To Place For Funky Chanderi Dupattas and Chic Kurtas

Popular with shoppers in Malleswaram, Sunil's has been around since the seventies. However, they've gotten pretty posh in the past decade. While they stock everything from ornate ghagras for weddings to dressy salwar suits, what we love the most is their range of elegant and funky daily wear that's perfect for office or a casual outing. On our visit to the store, we spotted colourful Chanderi dupattas with auto prints on them {INR 850 onward}, pink elephants and other delightful motifs . Upstairs, they have a range of easy-to-wear kurtas {INR 1,500 onward} that have unique prints on them. What we love is that their designs are simple and yet stand out from the crowd. They also stock skirts with attractive ethnic prints on them. You can choose from no-fuss designs to ones with panel work that will look gorgeous at a friend's mehendi or for a date night {INR 1,000 onward}. Looking for a grand outfit for your wedding? You can drop by the store and they'll customise an outfit for you after you've picked from their lineup of fabrics. If you want to look super special on your big day without breaking the bank, this place is it.