Teaphiles, Treat Yourself To Amazing Flavoured Tea By Infinitea

Cafes

Infinitea

Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru
Shah Sultan Complex, 2, Cunningham Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

A calm and soothing ambience much like the tea that we ordered. The milk tea was always my cup so it was with a little scepticism that I ordered a pot of Rosehip Hibiscus Tea. I was instantly impressed with the presentation. There was a transparent pot containing hot water and a small dish of the herbs along with an hourglass. He turned the hourglass upside down and emptied the herbs into the pot. As the sand poured through the pinched centre, the colour of the concoction transformed from transparent to a subtle Persian Red. The tea tasted a little sweet with a lemony twist and was soothing to the palette. I would plan to visit more at Infinitea to taste the other variety of teas that this place offers.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

