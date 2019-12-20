Feel Good With A Plate Of Shakshouka At The Cafe At The Atelier

Cafes

Cafe At The Atelier

Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ammashree Park, 42/7, Sarjapur Road, Doddakannehalli, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The place is amazing to sit back and rewind.They have games and a few books and the workshop area looks earthy and innovative. I had the shakshouka here, and was slightly skeptical by the description if the taste and smell of egg would be dominating but it was quite tasty.

