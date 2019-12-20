The place is amazing to sit back and rewind.They have games and a few books and the workshop area looks earthy and innovative. I had the shakshouka here, and was slightly skeptical by the description if the taste and smell of egg would be dominating but it was quite tasty.
Feel Good With A Plate Of Shakshouka At The Cafe At The Atelier
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
