Speak In Tongues With These Language Classes In Bangalore

There’s plenty of Spanish to be learned in the city, it seems (all we want is to someday replicate the famous Troy-and-Abed Community Spanish rap).

Whatever your goals are, the Institute of Spanish Studies offers classes in Spanish, as well as translation and interpretation services. Know Spanish but hoping to practice it? They have a dedicated class where you can hone your spoken skills with other students, under the guidance of a trainer. The institute also offers specialised short duration courses which let you learn Spanish in Spain. They have beginner, elementary, intermediate and advanced level courses for you to choose from.