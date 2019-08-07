True, we’re a city where “learning a new language” is just as likely to mean C++ or Python as it would to ace Esperanto or Malayalam. While you’ll find plenty of avenues to learn the first kind of language, here are a few offline avenues to learn those of the spoken and written kind.
Speak In Tongues With These Language Classes In Bangalore
Kannada Language Learning School
Besides allowing you to impress the general public with your Kannada-speaking skills, you’ll earn brownie points, and a whole new world of books, music, and movies will be open to you. You can learn either spoken Kannada or how to read and write the language at this school. They offer separate courses for each module. These courses are spread over a month or a month and a half, and classes are held on weekends. You can even take a test online to assess your current level.
Goethe-Institut
The Goethe-Institut offers a selection of courses, classes, and events related to the German language. You can start at the Beginner’s level (A1) intensive course at INR 23,000 and proceed through the five subsequent levels of proficiency by clearing examinations. You can also practice your conversational skills at their Stammtisch evenings, (regular get-togethers after film screenings in which all conversation is in German), or take advantage of their library. They also offer weekend learning and distance learning options, as well as classes for young ones.
Alliance Francaise De Bangalore
Bangaloreans flock to the French cultural center for dance, music, exhibitions, film screenings, and even food. Of course, it’s home to a rigorous French-learning programme for adults and young adults, children and teens and corporates. They offer classes throughout the year such as intensive sessions, weekdays and weekend courses. They also provide you with DELF and DALF diplomas which are valid for life.
GMAB
The business services center GMAB, founded in 2006, also offers training in the Dutch language (beginner and advanced levels), by native speakers of Dutch. Classes are held on both weekdays and weekends. Beginners can enroll in a 24-hour course. The 24-hour course is spread over nine to ten days in two or three hours session per week. Veel geluk!
Sakuraa Nihongo Resource Centre
Konichiwa Bengaluru! A full-fledged Japanese language academy, Sakuraa Nihongo offers basic language learning classes as well as courses in translation, Japanese culture, business etiquette, and cultural orientation. Individuals can start with their 20-hour basic conversation classes. They have Japanese classes for individuals, students, and corporates. The basic classes are for a duration of 80 hours for beginners.
Institute Of Spanish Studies
There’s plenty of Spanish to be learned in the city, it seems (all we want is to someday replicate the famous Troy-and-Abed Community Spanish rap).
Whatever your goals are, the Institute of Spanish Studies offers classes in Spanish, as well as translation and interpretation services. Know Spanish but hoping to practice it? They have a dedicated class where you can hone your spoken skills with other students, under the guidance of a trainer. The institute also offers specialised short duration courses which let you learn Spanish in Spain. They have beginner, elementary, intermediate and advanced level courses for you to choose from.
Instituto Hispania
The Bangalore branch of the India-wide Spanish teaching unit helps you learn the language one-on-one, to assist with a job placement, or in a corporate setting. They offer basic, intermediate and advanced models of learning Spanish. They also offer basic conversational courses and courses for children.
Institute Of Foreign Language And Culture
This multilingual school offers classes in Spanish, German, French, Italian, Japanese, and Mandarin. They’re affiliated to the Cervantes Institute in New Delhi for their Spanish examinations. Courses are offered in the standard Basic (A1, A2), Intermediate (B1, B2), and Proficient (C1, C2) levels. Their branch in Ulsoor has a full library for all the languages taught. They also occasionally conduct film screenings and other cultural activities.
