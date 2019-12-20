Sneaker freaks who are always out on a hunt for a new pair of kicks, look no further than Lokait. The sneakers from this brand are lit, very indie, and affordable as well. Expect geometric, polka dots, animal and tweed prints. These guys make sneakers for both men and women that feature works of indie artists and designers, so each product is unique and has a very distinct style.
Sneaker Heads, Get Cool Kicks From This Online Brand, All Under INR 1,500
Men's sneakers are available only in the slip-on options. I always prefer shoes that I can lace up nice and tight.
If you're a designer/artist yourself, you can see your work on Lokait's sneakers. Just hit these guys up and they'll take you through the whole process.
They are available only online for now.
