One of the city’s favourite haunts, Forum Mall in Koramangala has something for everyone, be it college students on shoe-string budgets or families looking for a day out. That being said, we scouted the mall to check out what they had specially in store for men. Here’s what we found:
Arrow To Wrangler: Best Of Men's Stores
Arrow
Starting a new job? We’d suggest going formals shopping at Arrow. Pick their lightweight linen shirts for that cool and classy look, or go for their trousers that promise comfort and style. We like that their collection features an interesting mix of work-appropriate clothing coupled with button-downs and polo shirts, perfect for that easy-Friday dressing.
Jack And Jones
Although most people would associate Jack And Jones with jeans, we’re suckers for their casuals and club wear. We found everything from graphic t-shirts with sassy slogans to anti-fit trousers, dress shirts, blazers and even trendy shoes here. One visit to this store, and you’re pretty much sorted with shopping for the month!
Louis Philippe
Let’s face it. Louis Philippe is all about class. Head here when your pockets are full(er) and treat yourself to some well-deserved luxury. Shirts, suits, jackets or formal trousers, each piece somehow contributes to a nonchalant look, but with an edge of style. And if you want to add some dapper finishing touches to your outfit, they have ties, belts and shoes too!
Tommy Hilfiger
For easy-going yet well-tailored casuals, hit up Tommy Hilfiger. Pick up chic tees, shirts and shorts here, and also look out for their superb collection of watches and bags. They also have a work wear collection that combines classic navy with an earthy shot of yellow (so cool!). These can be a little pricey, though!
United Colors Of Benetton
Just like its name, United Colors Of Benetton offers a vibrant collection of casual wear that we just can’t get enough of. Think everything from t-shirts, shorts, chinos and shirts. Grab anything from here, and we’re sure you’ll be turning heads at the next casual Friday at work!
US Polo Assn.
Let’s just say that US Polo Assn.’s collection has quietly become a wardrobe staple in most of our wardrobes. From polo shirts in every colour imaginable to graphic t-shirts, trousers, waistcoats, jackets and accessories, you’ll be spoilt for choice here.
Van Heusen
Great for the boardroom and beyond, Van Heusen is our go-to for formal wear. A quick look around will make you realise that it’s more than just formal wear, though! They’ve also got t-shirts, jeans, shorts and - you best believe it - athleisure! Gymwear, joggers or tracks, they’ve got it all.
Zodiac
While they are known for their super stylish shirts for men, we personally liked their accessories, be it the silk woven ties or their mother of pearl cufflinks. So men, if you're looking to add that extra edge to your outfit, here's where you should be.
Wrangler
Denims, shirts or graphic tees, Wrangler is our fave for all ages. Their new collection features a selection of pink, green and yellow hues - colours that look great for this season! Head here to do your monsoon clothes shopping, and you won't regret it!
Raymond
We've saved the best for the last. Head to the Raymond Shop to get yourself well-tailored formals that will make heads turn at the next black-tie event you attend. What we love the most about this brand is that they are always dependable and reasonably priced!
