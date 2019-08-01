Women in Koramangala, stop worrying about your clothing woes since you’ve got Forum Mall in the vicinity. From budget-friendly stores like Westside to fancier ones like Soch, we’ve got you covered for those last-minute clothing decisions you need to make. Bookmark this for emergencies or just to spend a lazy Sunday splurging.
Westside To Soch: Top Brands For Women
Westside
Westside is a great spot for shopping. With brands like Nuon, Biba, Bombay Paisley and Utsa, they’ve got something for every type of personality and you can be assured of some great buys without breaking the bank. Dresses, skirts, shirts and even ethnic wear is available in a number of sizes and options.
Mustard
Stop hiding those curves and flaunt them with clothes from Mustard. A plus size clothing store, these guys make apparel for real women. So if you’re an odd size or have bigger than usual hips, then don’t think twice to head here. With some gorgeous clothes, feel comfortable in your own skin!
FabIndia
When you walk out of the store, you’re going to feel fab for sure. Although it is on the pricier side, we think it’s totally worth the investment here given the designs and quality of the fabric. Selling ethnic and Indo-western clothing, head here for some beautiful clothes that will have heads turning.
Jockey
Popular for selling lingerie, the folks at Jockey also sell leggings, nightwear and activewear. Tracks, pyjamas and sports bras from here are not just budget-friendly but also made of good quality. And of course, we all know how comfortable their lingerie is!
Soch
Soch makes occasion wear for women. Think intricate handwork and gorgeous zaris. Sarees, lehenga sets, dress material and blouses can all be mixed and matched to deck yourself up for your best friend’s wedding. With a rich shine, you know that you’ll be the star of the night!
Forever New
Forever New is a high end brand that makes western wear for women. Mainly selling couture wear, you can find dresses, skirts, shirts and pants that are presented elegantly and beautifully, perfect for brunches, and formal events. Their collections are inspired by global trends in art and movies so you know for sure that what you buy from here is going to be in vogue.
Marks & Spencer
Known for their formal wear, Marks & Spencers is a popular brand known for their collection of linen and cotton apparel that is both comfortable and trendy at the same time. Find apparel in neutral colours along with blacks and whites which are great for an evening outside with friends as well.
