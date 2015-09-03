We Heart These Boutiques Housed in Heritage Homes

This multi-designer boutique moved last year from its former location on Walton Road to a restored heritage bungalow in Ulsoor. The foundation of this stately bungalow was laid in 1892, and there is plenty of architectural evidence from the era – think arched windows, giant door frames, exposed brick walls, white pillars, and a beautiful open courtyard inside the house.

While Cinnamon occupies the main part of the house and offers apparel, home décor, accessories, and footwear, lined along the courtyard are other labels, such as children’s clothing label Almirah and the work of designers Jason Cheriyan and Anshu Arora. A slim corridor is occupied by Sanchita Ajjampur’s designs, and Raw Mango’s only store in South India is a recent addition here.

Don’t forget to sip on some old-fashioned cold coffee at the store’s Café Cassia while you admire photographs and artworks lining the walls, lent to the space by Tasveer Art Gallery.

Where: 24, Gangadhar Chetty Road, Ulsoor

Contact: 080 25367888

Price: From INR 250 {approx.}

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.