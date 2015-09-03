The forgiving Bangalore weather {think breezy days and chilly nights most year round} allows the city’s heritage bungalows to remain pretty much in shipshape condition – as their architects intended them to be. And giving a new lease of life to these heritage properties are some of Bangalore’s best multi-designer and lifestyle boutiques, which have made these gorgeous abodes their home.
We Heart These Boutiques Housed in Heritage Homes
Basava Ambara
This designer boutique is situated in one of the oldest neighbourhoods of the city and is housed in the outhouse section of a vernacular-style heritage home built in 1897. Priceless artefacts in stone, metal, and wood {some dating back to the 17th century} are strewn around as décor, painstakingly collected by owner Venkataram Reddy. The store sources sarees, Indian and Indo-western clothes, textiles, jewellery, and more from designers, craftspeople, and collectors. A special emphasis is on promoting revived heritage weaves, embroideries, and hand block prints from across the country.
Where: Basava, 93, Kanakapura Road, Basavanagudi.
Contact: 080 26561940
Price: From INR 500 {approx.}
Cinnamon
This multi-designer boutique moved last year from its former location on Walton Road to a restored heritage bungalow in Ulsoor. The foundation of this stately bungalow was laid in 1892, and there is plenty of architectural evidence from the era – think arched windows, giant door frames, exposed brick walls, white pillars, and a beautiful open courtyard inside the house.
While Cinnamon occupies the main part of the house and offers apparel, home décor, accessories, and footwear, lined along the courtyard are other labels, such as children’s clothing label Almirah and the work of designers Jason Cheriyan and Anshu Arora. A slim corridor is occupied by Sanchita Ajjampur’s designs, and Raw Mango’s only store in South India is a recent addition here.
Don’t forget to sip on some old-fashioned cold coffee at the store’s Café Cassia while you admire photographs and artworks lining the walls, lent to the space by Tasveer Art Gallery.
Where: 24, Gangadhar Chetty Road, Ulsoor
Contact: 080 25367888
Price: From INR 250 {approx.}
Hatworks Boulevard
What was once the Imperial Hatworks on Cunningham Road, known for its headgear made for the British and Indian armed forces, is now a retail space that houses several boutiques. Hatworks belongs to the Minocher family and its architecture and decor is a nod to the family’s Parsi roots. This 179-year-old house has been restored, keeping intact its original architecture and features such as a grand Burma teak false ceiling, terrazzo-tiled floors, and sweeping arches.
Bombay Attic is a quirky designer store and represents a bunch of indie designers. The store has hosted trunk shows by Masaba Gupta, Brazilian footwear brand Melissa and jewellery by Esha Bagla in the past, among others. Studio Bassam specialises in men’s custom tailoring, clothes and accessories while Hybiscus, is a one-stop shop for all your gardening needs. A YLG salon can also be found within the premises.
Where: 32, Cunningham Road
Contact: 080 41618991
Price: From INR 300 {approx.}
Raintree
Located in a quaint heritage bungalow amidst the vast lawns of the High Grounds, Raintree offers a plethora of wares by independent designers. Jaipur-based lifestyle store Anokhi has a branch here and the outhouse section of the bungalow often hosts exhibitions such as The Shop’s (located in Mumbai and Delhi) annual trip to the city, Kolkata-based Bailou with its cotton sarees, and the Hyderabad label Translate known for their handwoven ikat weaves.
A tiny café offers munchies and caffeine, which you can take out to the grounds and enjoy while sitting on a bench.
Where: 4, High Grounds, Sankey Road
Contact: 080 22340365
Price: From INR 500 {approx.}
