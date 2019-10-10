Cubbon Park: The Hottest Cultural Venue In Town Has Always Been Right Under Your Nose

Poems by everyone from Mary Oliver to Mahmoud Darwish and you – yes, you – are welcome at this monthly event celebrating poetry. All you do is show up with a poem that resonates with you in some way, read it aloud, and respond to others’ poems. Poems needn’t be in English. We may be still working up the nerve to read some original poetry here, but this sounds like a lovely way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

When: Once a month, on Saturday, 4 PM to 6 PM.

Contact: Call Lynessa Coutto, the organiser, at +91 9880176926.