The city’s green spaces are home to more than picnicking families and adorable canines. Over the years, several intriguing clubs and activities have popped up in Cubbon Park, making it quite a destination for the culture vulture. Here are five of our favourites.
Cubbon Park: The Hottest Cultural Venue In Town Has Always Been Right Under Your Nose
Poetry In The Park
Poems by everyone from Mary Oliver to Mahmoud Darwish and you – yes, you – are welcome at this monthly event celebrating poetry. All you do is show up with a poem that resonates with you in some way, read it aloud, and respond to others’ poems. Poems needn’t be in English. We may be still working up the nerve to read some original poetry here, but this sounds like a lovely way to spend a Saturday afternoon.
When: Once a month, on Saturday, 4 PM to 6 PM.
Contact: Call Lynessa Coutto, the organiser, at +91 9880176926.
Pencil And Chai
Breakaway from concrete buildings and the conventional four walls education to spend time letting your creative juices flow amidst nature. Feel free to get there and register in person on Sunday morning. The landmark is – Behind Central Library, Inside the roundabout park. Or if you get lost, feel free to call on their number for directions. Also, be sure to carry your own kits, the school does not provide the equipment.
Contact: +919620250700
That Extra Step
If you’re looking to spend your weekends doing anything non-digital, you should definitely check out events hosted by That Extra Step. You’ll get to be part of interesting events like ‘Best Iyengar Bakery’ potluck where people bring baked goods from their own respective Iyengar bakeries and then fought over who’s cream bun and veg puff is the best (needless to say..it’ll be quite a quarrel!).
Contact: Mail them at hello@thatextrastep.com and they will get in touch with you about how to be a part of their community.
Weekend Dog Park
Open only on Sundays, the Weekend Dog Park At Cubbon Park lets dogs off the leash between 8 AM and 11 AM to have a gala time with their pals. So while you work out or relax, the dogs can play about freely in the cordoned-off section. Albeit a little small, it’s quite the crowd puller. Sounds perfect, no?
Preeti’s Wellness Yoga
You still have about three months left to hit your fitness goals for the year. And with Preeti’s yoga classes, you can do it for free! From 6.15 AM to 7.15 AM, Preeti hosts free classes at Cubbon Park. All you have to do is show up (with your yoga mat), really!
Contact: 7676019775
