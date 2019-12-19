From Imprisonment To Freedom: This Park In CBD Is Used For Public Meetings

A place of cultural and historical heritage, Freedom Park sits now where the previous Central Jail was originally located. Revamped and inaugurated in 2008, the park has a library, joggers park and even a children’s play area. It has been designed keeping in mind that the park would become a place for conducting public meetings, protests and rallies. Located in the Central Business District of Bangalore, it’s open between 5 and 8:30 AM and 4 and 8 PM. The park is spread across 21 acres and has an open-air amphitheatre that can seat 300 people which is used for speakers to put across their views.

Although most of the structure of the Central Jail has been destroyed, certain bits like the watchtower and the office of the Chief Warden are some aspects that live on. With ample parking space and a cafeteria, spend your day here exploring the park and points of interests such as the water fountain, Jail Museum and Book Museum and even the Sculpture Court. There are two entries into the park, one from Sheshadripuram which is close to Gandhi Bazaar and the other entrance is from the Ramachandra Rao road.