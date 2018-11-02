French, Belgian Or Peri Peri: The Best Places To Get Fries In Bangalore

Single, double or triple fried, there’s nothing like some good old chips. Or French Fries. But call it what you will (remember the whole Belgian Fries episode because it was originally from that little country), Bangalore takes pride in its fries. Dunked in gravy, chilli beef or cheese, here’s our pick of places where the ubiquitous side order gets an upgrade.
Hard Rock Café
Oh how we love ourselves a dose of rock music, chilled beer and a good ol’ platter of Red Hot Chilli Fries. Well known for American-style portions and flavours, you can expect it to be sinfully fried. Cajun spice sprinkled on it makes it different and jazzy, especially since this is one of the few places where you can actually taste the Cayenne peppers.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
The Only Place
One of the first restaurants with practically flawless fries, we’d recommend The Only Place without batting an eyelid. While the steaks and most mains come with a side of fries, order the Cheesy Fries for starters. Gooey melted cheese will drown the potatoes, and if you sprinkle some oregano and chilli flakes on it, you’ll find the stairway to fries heaven.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Café Thulp
Regular, Chilli, Chilli Garlic or with Cheesy Bacon & Smoked Chilli Gravy, you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to fries at this place. We love the Chilli Garlic one as it’s simple but also tangy – a great kick really. For indulgence however, blindly pick the bacon and gravy one.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Arbor Brewing Company
From the usual French Fries to the ones doused in some sinfully melted cheese, topped with bits of bacon (makes it all better, no?), chilli beef, dollops of sour cream and Cajun spice, they outdo most other fries. Try the Twisted Poutine for a change. A quirky take on the Canadian original, this one uses Lyonnaise potatoes with beef gravy and cheese curd – simply divine. Or have the Sweet Potato Fries — our favourite in town. In fact, let us know if you get this anywhere else at all!
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Smoke House Deli
Thank goodness for Siders at SHD. We could probably eat only those and make a meal of it. Be it the regular, French Fries – just crisp and salted, or the Sweet Paprika Fries with just that added hint of paprika sprinkled on it, they’re really awesome. No, really, trust us.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Bootlegger
Granted that when you’re here, your focus is likely to be on the Scotch Eggs, Bacon Wrapped Sausages and Golden Fried Prawns, but the fries need some attention too. You might need to coax your service-in-charge for a portion of it as it’s usually a side, and not an appetiser. But off the menu, try the Chilli Potato – a less fried but delightful sweet-spicy version of French Fries.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Hangover
Unlikely to be your first thought here, we however have made it a habit of ordering fries at Hangover. Chilli Fries comes crisp and flavourful — so don’t think that it’s just chilli. Sprinkled with what we think is a bit of garam masala. They’re served in a basket, but order plenty for the table and they swiftly disappear!
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Brewsky
Simple, solid and very openly Belgian, these ones go old-school. Crisp and double fried, they arrive at your table with a variety of sauces. Ask for the wasabi mayo and spiced ketchup for the best results. Great with the beers, they are really a match made in heaven.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Truffles
We can eat their regular fries (fried to death as they may be) but eyes on the prize, love. The prize being Cheesy Mex Fries which come loaded with Mexican beans, melted cheese and a fiery salsa. Forget counting calories, it’s no point.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
The Permit Room
So maybe they don’t do the traditional potato ones, but when it’s Cheesy Tapioca Fries, surely rules can be bent. Served with a delightful chunky and tangy mango pickles, we can eat this all night long.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Le Casse Croute
We’re not commenting on the origins of the other fries, but these guys go the whole hog and really cook with French love. Staying clear of frozen ones, they hand cut the chips, double fry then and serve them with homemade sauces (we love the mustard but the ketchup, mayonnaise and aïoli are all tied at second) to die for.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Tall Blonde French
TBF’s menu is laden with 18 vegetarian fries and 14 non-vegetarian fries. If you like bacon on your fries, you’ll be a bit disappointed though, as they only do chicken and seafood. Nonetheless, the blanched-then-fried fries still are a winner with us. Bae Fries and Blonde Fries from the vegetarian side get our nods while Three Bags Full (chilli, cheese, and chicken shreds) and Butter Chicken Fries from the non-vegetarian section have our thumbs up.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
The J
Tandoori Chicken Fries toPopcorn Fries, Mumbai-based cafe chain, The J has 30 different kinds of fries for you to feast upon. You will be spoilt for choice here for their 30 kinds of deep-fried goodness means one for each day on the month. Nacho Fries, Tandoori Fries and even Chips ‘N’ Fish, there are plenty of vegetarian and non-vegetarian, and even Jain options to gorge on. And if none of these tickle your fancy, go for the 30th option which is making the fries exactly how you want it — pick your own base, add-ons and douse them in the sauces of your choice. Pass on The J!
- Price for two: ₹ 550
Laughing Llama Gastropub
They've managed to marry two cultures with their Ghee Roast Fries. Aptly named Ghee Roast Goes French, we'd understand the initial hesitation (not really, because you can't go wrong with fried potatoes), but haven't you always wondered what ghee roast potatoes might taste like? We promise you wont regret it!
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
