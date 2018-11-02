French, Belgian Or Peri Peri: The Best Places To Get Fries In Bangalore

Tandoori Chicken Fries toPopcorn Fries, Mumbai-based cafe chain, The J has 30 different kinds of fries for you to feast upon. You will be spoilt for choice here for their 30 kinds of deep-fried goodness means one for each day on the month. Nacho Fries, Tandoori Fries and even Chips ‘N’ Fish, there are plenty of vegetarian and non-vegetarian, and even Jain options to gorge on. And if none of these tickle your fancy, go for the 30th option which is making the fries exactly how you want it — pick your own base, add-ons and douse them in the sauces of your choice. Pass on The J!