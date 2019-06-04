Fresh & Hygienic South Indian Breakfast At Taaza Tindi

We complain a lot about hygiene at restaurants, isn't it? Taaza Thindi is a place which serves Hygienic and tasty breakfast at a very reasonable price. Taaza Tindi Dosa has a separate fan base. Hot Dosas from the hot plate to our plate smeared with ghee and served with chutney. The ghee laced Masala Dosa is a perfect one, with the right amount of fillings, ghee and crispiness. Idli Vada is common for a Bangalorean, it is pretty decent here. The other delicacy people here long for is the Kesari Baath with seasonal fruits like Jackfruit or Pineapple in it. The Chow Chow Baath or the combo of Upma and Kesari Baath is amazing. The watery Upma is really fantastic with added veggies and turmeric. Coming to the hygiene, none of the batters is touched with a hand. Cleanliness is absolutely observed here.