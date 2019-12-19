Salads, Grills and Guilt-Free Desserts at the Good Earth Store Cafe

We tried the day’s salad and loved the clash of crunchy peppery arugula mixed together with sweet orange segments, roasted onions and all of it mixed up with an orange-tinted dressing. The Spaghetti Napoli Alio Olio was competent but we found it a tad greasy. The grilled chicken breast paired with piquant sun dried tomatoes and a tart balsamic sauce was our favourite dish of this meal. Though we didn’t care much for the healthy dessert menu here (whoever heard of dessert being healthy?), don’t miss having a slice of the Decadent Chocolate cake here. Made with dark chocolate (53 per cent), amaranth flour, almond meal, coconut sugar, butter and eggs, this was more brownie than cake, but we loved the lightness of it and the fact that it still tasted good without the conventional flour or sugar.