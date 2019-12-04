Freshly Brewed Beer & A Gorgeous Outdoor Setting! Check Out This Brewery On Kanakapura Road

Whattay Brew, a hidden gem located about a kilometer away from the Kanakapura road. The entrance is highly deceiving of its vastness inside. Tasty food, a pint of freshly brewed lager, a screen to ensure that finger bitting innings isn't missed and spiffing outdoor seating to top it off. And guess what! you can even host a private party. Whattay's a complete package and more! Go watch fishes swimming in the indoor pond, get your phones charged up to click away selfies, every nook and corner of this place is aesthetically pleasing and picturesque. We love this place a little too much and can bet that you'll love it too! PS: Paneer platters are so drool-worthy.