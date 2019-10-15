Freshly Brewed Tea, Vibrant Outdoors & Great Food At Tea Brew

Tea Brew is located on the double road, Domlur, and is a great place to chill and hangout. The colours of the space are what makes this place stand out, amidst the residential area of Indiranagar. Tea Brew is a great place for all you chai lovers, and more for all you High-Tea enthusiasts. The menu at Tea Brew is diverse and offers a lot. Of course, being a tea brewery, they serve a variety of Tea, ranging from Black Tea, White Tea, Green tea and from Darjeeling, China and places far and apart. They are pretty good too. Oolong and Silver needle, both White Tea, were really good. The Veg Stroganoff, Green Thai Curry, were things I tried and were worth the money, and really good too. The Aloo paratha was also a delight and tasteful. They also have desserts and ice creams. A special mention about the cutlery, and the coasters, very unique and clearly sort after. Also a special mention to the careful sort after and placed posters and decor, especially the bathroom posters. Clean and well maintained as well. A cosy place to chill at and very affordable!