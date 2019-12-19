From An Everyday Brewery To A Weekend Spot, This Tropical Themed Bar In Koramangala Can't Be Missed For Its XL Size And Sassy Interiors!

Spread across an expansive floor, you are sure to be welcomed by plush furniture, eye-popping colours, center-staging greenery, levels of seating and an elevated bar. Whether you are hosting a corporate dinner, on the look-out for the perfect night-out with your girlfriends, or day-dreaming about a mug of perfectly brewed relaxation with your gang, Hangover XL can serve you with an ambiance and music that’s perfect for the company.

If you love your food and drinks with a twist just as we do, the menu here will tug at your hearts with a global cuisine. How about snacking on Kimchi Fries and tequila prawns’ skewers, diving into the main course of delicious pulled duck bao and pizzas and ending your platter fairytale with a rambutan classic pannacotta. Already craving?



That’s not all! Don’t forget to pair these flavorsome nibbles with the perfect eclectic cocktails. Go on a crazy ride of quirky flavours, presentation and buzz with their rum+coconut+kasundi; beach club, rum+pineapple+sesame chilli; kaolung ferry, vodka+cherry; pink panther and the classic LIIT. It is going to be a ‘Hangover’ you love! Experience the best of wheat, lager, stout & pale beers and level-up with the ‘Hangover special’ jagermeister beer. There’s also some non-alcoholic beer for the teetotalers looking to chill with good music and soak in the spirited ambiance.

