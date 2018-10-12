Kitchenware To Home Needs: Stock Up On Everything Budget At This Store

Cost To Cost in Jayanagar is your one-stop shop for setting up your home on a budget. No really, I’ve got most of my supplies from here since the basement store has a large selection of everything that you’d need to set up a home. The kitchen supplies are what I love the most with utensils of all kinds, dinnerware, kitchen tools like the knife, scraper, and whisk, and storage containers of all shapes and sizes. You get a lot of glassware too like beer mugs, mason jars, tumblers, and wine glasses. Of course, the best part is that everything is on the pocket-friendly side with prices starting as low as INR 40. There’s a whole lot of bathroom and decor pieces that can find its way to your home. Think artificial flowers, showpieces, buckets, laundry baskets, and storage boxes.