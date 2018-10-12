Kitchenware To Home Needs: Stock Up On Everything Budget At This Store

Gift Shops

Cost To Cost

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
39, 11th Main Road, Bairasandra Extension, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Cost To Cost in Jayanagar is your one-stop shop for setting up your home on a budget. No really, I’ve got most of my supplies from here since the basement store has a large selection of everything that you’d need to set up a home. The kitchen supplies are what I love the most with utensils of all kinds, dinnerware, kitchen tools like the knife, scraper, and whisk, and storage containers of all shapes and sizes. You get a lot of glassware too like beer mugs, mason jars, tumblers, and wine glasses. Of course, the best part is that everything is on the pocket-friendly side with prices starting as low as INR 40. There’s a whole lot of bathroom and decor pieces that can find its way to your home. Think artificial flowers, showpieces, buckets, laundry baskets, and storage boxes.

The quality isn’t the best, but it’s good for what the money can get you. I wouldn’t recommend products like bakeware and kitchen utensils like grill pans, tawas, and pots.

Under INR 500.

Family

